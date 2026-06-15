I imagine every single parent knows the feeling.

You look down for a second to grab a towel, answer a text, or dig through a beach bag. Then you look up and your child isn't where you thought they were.

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Few things create panic faster than losing sight of a child on a crowded beach.

That's why a recent safety reminder from the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol is getting attention. It’s advice every family should know before their next trip to the shore.

Kid-Friendly Beach Safety Tips

AS part of its Safety Tip Saturday series on Facebook, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol shared a simple rule parents should teach their children as soon as they arrive on the sand: If you get lost, go directly to the lifeguard stand.

Beach patrol officials recommend walking younger children to the stand when you first arrive so they know exactly where it is and feel comfortable approaching a lifeguard if they become separated from their family.

It's one of those ideas that seems obvious once you hear it, but many families never think to discuss it beforehand.

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The beach patrol also recommends bringing a unique umbrella, tent, or flag that children can use as a visual landmark.

After a few hours at the beach, dozens of setups can start looking exactly the same.

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Having a bright, recognizable marker can make it much easier for kids to find their way back.

Another tip that takes less than five seconds? Snap a photo of your child when you arrive. If they go missing, you'll have an up-to-date picture showing exactly what they're wearing, which can help lifeguards locate them much faster.

Best Beach Advice For Parents With Special Needs Children

Parents of children with special needs are also encouraged to introduce their child to lifeguards when they arrive.

While most beach safety conversations focus on rip currents and rough surf, preparing kids for unexpected situations on the sand is just as important.

A quick conversation before setting up your chairs could prevent a frightening situation and give parents a little extra peace of mind during a day that's supposed to be

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media