Officials in Sea Isle City say three police officers were injured and three people have been charged following a wild domestic violence incident Monday night.

In a press release, the Sea Isle City Police Department said their officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from 6001 Central Avenue (north unit) just before 9 PM on Monday, July 18th, for a report of domestic violence.

Authorities say, "upon arrival, the accused attempted to lock the officers out of the rental property, while victims were requesting help. Officers forced their way in and were immediately assaulted by three family members."

Three officers were injured and required medical treatment at Cape Regional Medical Center. The most serious injury was to one officer who had a broken fibula bone. All three defendants refused medical treatment.

Police say the following people were charged and they all remain in the Cape May County Correction Center pending detention hearings:

Robert G. Watmuff, Sr., of West Chester, PA - five counts of third-degree aggravated assault on police, third-degree resisting arrest, fourth-degree obstruction, second-degree conspiracy to aggravated assault, second-degree domestic violence-strangulation, second-degree domestic violence-aggravated assault, third-degree domestic violence-criminal restraint, third-degree domestic violence-terroristic threats, and domestic violence-simple assault.

Robert Watmuff, Jr., of Malvern, PA - five counts of third-degree aggravated assault on police, third-degree resisting arrest, fourth-degree obstruction, second-degree conspiracy to aggravated assault, second-degree domestic violence-aggravated assault, and third-degree domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Colin Watmuff of West Chester, PA - four counts of third-degree aggravated assault on police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sea Isle City Police Department and more criminal charges may follow.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

