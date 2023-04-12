2-alarm Fire at Campground in Upper Twp., NJ, Destroys 5 Trailers

A two-alarm fire at a campground in Cape May County Tuesday afternoon destroyed several trailers.

WPVI-TV reports the blaze started around 3:30 at the Seaville Shores Campground off of Corsons Tavern Road in Ocean View, Upper Township.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, according to officials.

The Press of Atlantic City, quoting Curtis Corson, a member of the Upper Township Committee, said five camper units were a total loss and more were damaged.

Seaville Shores Campground off of Corsons Tavern Road in Ocean View, Upper Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Numerous posts on social media sites showed huge plumes of smoke that were visible for miles around the campground.

No injuries were been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

