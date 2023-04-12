A true landmark at the Jersey Shore is set to become a memory within the next couple of weeks.

A published report says the iconic smokestack at the former B.L. England power plant, adjacent to the Great Egg Harbor bridge on the Garden State Parkway, is set to be imploded at 9:30 on the morning of Friday, April 21st.

According to The Press of Atlantic City, a press release from Beesely’s Point Development Group, LLC, said,

Great care, preparation and notification has been taken leading up to the event to assure local and state compliance as well as safety of the community.

The fall of the 475-foot-tall tower will be the second implosion at the site in recent months. A cooling tower on the property was blown-up last September.

To put the size of the smokestack in comparison, both the Hard Rock and Borgata casino hotel towers in Atlantic City are about 430 feet tall.

The power plant at Beesley's Point opened in 1961. The cooling tower that was imploded was added in 1974 and the large smokestack, designed to look like a lighthouse, became a fixture of the region in 1987. The power plant was permanently closed on May 1, 2019.

