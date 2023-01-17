State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJ State Police Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.