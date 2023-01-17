NJ State Police: Can You Identify These Cape May County Repeat Shoplifters?
State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJ State Police Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals
If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.
21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey
We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!