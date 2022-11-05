Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested.



29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses

21-year-old Shamauri Spruill has been charged with two counts of fugitive from justice.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on October 24th, they received a tip through the tip411 anonymous reporting system that said a white-colored vehicle with Pennsylvania registration was carrying guns and drugs. The tipster also said the occupants were fugitives from the Keystone State.

Officer John Bell observed the vehicle and initiated a car stop in the area of Missouri and Atlantic Avenues after observing the vehicle commit a traffic violation. During the investigative detention, the driver, Shaquir Atkinson, was found to be a wanted fugitive out of the state of Pennsylvania at which time he was taken into custody without incident. Search incident to arrest revealed Atkinson was in possession of 10 wax folds of suspected heroin. The passenger, Shamauri Spruill, was also found to be a wanted fugitive out of the state of Pennsylvania. She too, was taken into custody without incident.

Missouri and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Police say when the vehicle was searched, they found a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine. The gun was determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania. Suspected crack cocaine was also located.

Atkinson and Spruill were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.



The public is encouraged to continue submitting anonymous tips using tip411 (847411). Begin your text message with ACPD. This tip line is 100% anonymous.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

