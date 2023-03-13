Authorities in Ocean County say two people were hurt Sunday afternoon when a car struck a large pine tree.

The accident happened around 2:30 on County Route 547 in the Ridgeway section of Manchester Township.

According to police, a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Route 547 when it left the roadway and struck two traffic sign supports, a large pine tree, and a guard rail.

The driver, 19-year-old Yanna Emilcar, and passenger, 26-year-old Safiany Emilcar were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment and evaluation of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Manchester Township Police say their investigation into the crash is still ongoing, however, driver error appears to be a contributing factor.

