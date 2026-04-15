Absecon Police Make Arrest in Car Burglary Case

Absecon Police Make Arrest in Car Burglary Case

Photo by Jacky Nelson on Unsplash

Ring Doorbell for the win!

Strike that.

Actually, Absecon Police for the win!

READ MORE: The Submerged Car Mystery in Absecon

READ MORE: Drive Fast in Millville

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
loading...

Police in Absecon Find and Arrest Alleged Car Burglar

Absecon Police say they received a report on April 12th of someone in town who had video from a doorbell camera. The video showed a person trying to get into a vehicle.

Police officers responded and reviewed the footage. They were then able to located the man in the video, still in the area.

Police say William Bauer Jr., 26, of Absecon was detained and searched, and fround to be in possession of numerous items of note: "Drug paraphernalia, weapons, and burglary tools, and a significant amount of personal property believed to have been taken from multiple vehicles."

Bauer was arrested and charger with:

  • Criminal Attempt – Burglary
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Burglar Tools
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
  • Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon.
Photo by Jacky Nelson on Unsplash
loading...

But Wait, There's More!

An investigation uncovered information that Bauer is also responsible for a number of other thefts from cars in Absecon. He was then harged with additional offenses.

He's now being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a court appearance.

Absecon Police are noting that this is a good reason to keep your car doors locked, and your valuable not in the car. If you happen to have video surveillance that might prove helpful in the case, you're urged to reach out to police.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024

Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's

Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: Absecon, AC Facebook, Arrest, Burglary, Police, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3