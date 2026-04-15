Ring Doorbell for the win!

Strike that.

Actually, Absecon Police for the win!

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Police in Absecon Find and Arrest Alleged Car Burglar

Absecon Police say they received a report on April 12th of someone in town who had video from a doorbell camera. The video showed a person trying to get into a vehicle.

Police officers responded and reviewed the footage. They were then able to located the man in the video, still in the area.

Police say William Bauer Jr., 26, of Absecon was detained and searched, and fround to be in possession of numerous items of note: "Drug paraphernalia, weapons, and burglary tools, and a significant amount of personal property believed to have been taken from multiple vehicles."

Bauer was arrested and charger with:

Criminal Attempt – Burglary

Criminal Trespass

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Burglar Tools

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon.

But Wait, There's More!

An investigation uncovered information that Bauer is also responsible for a number of other thefts from cars in Absecon. He was then harged with additional offenses.

He's now being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a court appearance.

Absecon Police are noting that this is a good reason to keep your car doors locked, and your valuable not in the car. If you happen to have video surveillance that might prove helpful in the case, you're urged to reach out to police.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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