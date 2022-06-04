Cops in Galloway Township say a 29-year-old woman from Atlantic City was assaulted and then left on the side of a road to fend for herself.

Last Sunday evening, May 29th, at around 5:00, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue near Jimmie Leeds Road.

At the scene, cops found the woman and began medical treatment before she was taken to the trauma center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for further medical aid.

Police say, "from initial investigation and evidence at the scene, it appears the victim was assaulted, however, the assault did not occur at that location and the victim had been left at that location, after the assault."

The identity of the victim is being withheld; she remains hospitalized.

This incident is being investigated by the Galloway Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with any information, or if you may have seen anything suspicious in the area of 4th Avenue and Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway on Saturday, May 28th, or Sunday the 29th, is asked to contact the Galloway Township Police Department at (609) 652-3705.

