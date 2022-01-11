3 New COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Camden County, NJ
With COVID-19 cases back on the rise in New Jersey due to the Omicron variant, Camden County has increased its number of testing facilities.
Between this past Saturday and Monday, the county detected just over 4,900 positive cases of coronavirus, Patch.com reports. More than one thousand of those cases are kids under the age of 18.
The jump in cases is likely due to holiday gatherings and being complicated by flu season with overlapping symptoms.
If you live in the Camden County area, additional testing capabilities have been established at the following CAMcare locations:
- CAMcare; 121 White Horse Pike, Clementon, NJ
- CAMcare East; 2610 Federal Street, Camden, NJ
- CAMcare Gateway Health Center; 817 Federal Street, Camden, NJ
Appointments at CAMCare are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information call 856-583-2400.
Other COVID testing sites in Camden County include:
Health Hub at Camden County College (Blackwood Campus); College Drive, Blackwood, NJ (saliva tests by-appointment-only Mon., Tues., Wed., and Fri. from 8a-12p; no appointment necessary Thurs. 8a-11a)
Charles J. DePalma Public Works Complex; 2311 Egg Harbor Rd., Lindenwold, NJ (saliva tests Tuesdays from 8a-11a)
Camden County Complex; 2300 Mt. Ephraim Ave., Camden City, NJ (saliva tests Mon., Wed., Fri. from 8a-11a; no appointment needed)
Cooper University Hospital; Broadway & Stevens St., Camden, NJ (Mon. thru Fri. from 9:15a till 4p; Sat. and Sun. from 8a-12p)
Cooper Specialty Care at Cherry Hill; 2339 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ (Mon., Tues., Wed. between 8a-4:30p; Sat. and Sun. from 8a-12p; appointment-only and asymptomatic)