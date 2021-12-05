Give The Gift of Wellness This Christmas
Now, more than ever, we are all more aware that we should never take our health for granted. We know that the choices we make can affect our immune system, energy level, and overall health. It could be getting more physically active, eating more nutritiously, or improving our mental wellbeing. We all could make a positive step toward living a healthier life. So, as you plan your holiday gifts, why not consider the gift of health for you or someone you love.
- 1
A Wellness Journal
A wellness journal allows us to prioritize our goals, track your fears or day-to-day behavior, and allow a new perspective of what you truly appreciate in your life. This is the perfect give for anyone who wants to keep track of their wellbeing and progress this coming year!
- 2
A Weighted Blanket
A weighted blanket is the perfect gift that provides security, comfort and good night's sleep. By easing stress and soothing anxiety, a weight blanket is the perfect gift to calm the nervous system of the busy bee in your life!
- 3
Affirmation Cards
For those who struggle with negative thoughts or self view, affirmation cards have the power to heal yourself from within. These cards are rooted in powerful self-talk and can help rewire your brain to think positively.
- 4
Light Therapy Lamp
Now that the weather is colder and the days are shorter, gifting a light therapy lamp is perfect for those who may develop seasonal affective disorder this holiday season. Light therapy can help brain chemicals that affect mood and sleep.
- 5
Dumbbells
Strength training can positively support your wellbeing by stimulating muscle growth, promote coordination and stability, and burning calories. With a set of dumbbells you won't have to leave your home to get a good workout in.
- 6
Massage Gun
For those who visit the gym regularly, being sore means not being able to walk down the stairs. Remember to stretch it out or, better yet, lessen the tension with a massage gun. These massage guns can do miracles and are perfect for any gym-goers in your life.
- 7
Fitness Watch
A fitness watch can help those stay accountable, motivate you daily, and set goals. Every workout completed can be tracked by a fitness watch and better yet, records our heart rates, calories burned, and step counts. Keeping a fitness watch can remind those in your life to keep pushing the extra mile making their goals achievable.