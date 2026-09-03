Riddle me this one, Batman: what the heck is the point of going to Strathmere anymore?

One of the last South Jersey beaches where you could simply show up, park and enjoy the sand without buying a beach tag is officially changing that in 2027. Upper Township approved the new program, meaning beachgoers 16 and older will need tags during the summer season.

Daily tags will cost $10, weekly tags $20 and seasonal tags $45, with a discounted $30 preseason rate.

Naturally, people have feelings.

I Understand Why Strathmere Needs the Money

Look, I get it. Beaches aren't free to maintain.

Upper Township says it spent more than $513,000 in 2026 on beach-related services, including lifeguards, wages and pensions, and the tag revenue will go toward beach maintenance and operations.

So no, I’m not pretending the town can magically maintain everything for nothing.

But here's what I don't understand.

If I’m Paying, Why Wouldn’t I Just Go Somewhere Else?

In my circle, Strathmere was the perfect beach for locals who wanted some sand time without the insane crowds in Ocean City, Sea Isle or Wildwood.

Was parking always easy? Absolutely not. Are there tons of restaurants, attractions and things to do? Nope. And while there are portable toilets at some locations, it certainly isn't the kind of beach town overflowing with amenities.

That was okay, though. The trade-off was that Strathmere was free.

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That’s What Makes Me Wonder What Happens Next

Now, if I’m paying $10 for a day at the beach, what exactly is pulling me away from all the other options?

Maybe people will happily buy the beach tags. Maybe the quieter beaches will still be worth every penny.

But for many locals, the free access was the entire draw.

I guess summer 2027 will tell us whether Strathmere's beach tags change the crowds or change where people decide to spend their beach day.