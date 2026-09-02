You’d think people would finally understand that coyotes are part of life in South Jersey’s beach towns now.

Apparently, not everyone does.

Coyotes are becoming more of a concern around Wildwood’s back bay, with reports of them getting closer to residential properties and even entering backyards. Residents are being reminded to secure garbage and pet food and, most importantly, stop feeding them.

So why are people so nasty when someone posts a video letting everyone know the coyotes are on the move?

Posting a Coyote Sighting Isn’t an Overreaction

Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with reminding people that they’re around.

We all get so wound up in our own lives that sometimes we forget our wits. It happens.

Seeing a video of a coyote moving through the area can be that little shock to the system that reminds someone to stay alert, keep an eye on their pets and make sure they aren't leaving trash or food outside.

That matters.

Coyotes are opportunistic feeders, and officials have repeatedly warned that unsecured garbage, pet food and feeding wildlife can attract them closer to homes. Recent reporting says parts of the Wildwoods has even posted warning signs reminding people not to feed the animals.

Maybe Just Let People Look Out for Their Neighbors

Nobody posting a coyote video is saying the sky is falling. Nor are they acting like this is the first time they’re noticing they’re around.

They're saying, “Hey, they're around. Pay attention.”

That seems pretty reasonable to me.

Get our free mobile app

Coyotes have been part of South Jersey for years, and coexistence is simply part of life here now. But staying aware is not the same thing as panicking.

So instead of mocking someone for posting a sighting, maybe just take the reminder for what it is.

Secure your trash. Don't leave food outside. Keep an eye on your pets.

Oh, and maybe stop being so mean to people who are just trying to look out for their neighbors.

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams