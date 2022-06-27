Authorities say a man from Egg Harbor Township was killed in a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the accident happened just before 3:15 Saturday afternoon, June 25th, on Delilah Road just east of Fire Road.

Police say,

A 2008 Honda motorcycle, operated by 31-year-old Juan Diaz Oliva of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling westbound on Delilah Rd., when he lost control of the motorcycle. This resulted in him and the motorcycle leaving the roadway and subsequently impacting a curb near the area where Harrison Beverage Company is located. The impact caused the motorcycle to tumble, ejecting Mr. Diaz Oliva from it.

The motorcycle immediately caught fire after coming to rest.

Diaz Oliva sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Traffic was detoured from the area for over four hours while the scene was cleared.

