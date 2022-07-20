Authorities in Vineland say a man from Millville was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Vineland Police Department says the accident happened on Millville-Mays Landing Road (County Route 552) near Panther Road.

According to police, a vehicle, "was traveling west on Mays Landing Road, when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking a utility pole, traveling up an embankment, striking several trees, before coming to rest on the passenger side."

The driver, 32-year-old Jeffery Thomas, who was last known to live in Millville, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Ofc. Anthony Capelli with the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey