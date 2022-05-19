33 Random Things Stuck in Joe Kelly’s Brain

I've got a lot of thoughts circling inside my head.

1. I hope I never have to wear a mask again.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash loading...

2. You still have to wear a mask at most doctors' offices.

Get our free mobile app

3. The first case of Monkey Pox has been reported in the US - in Massachusetts.

4. I better hang on to a few of these masks, just in case.

5. Remember growing up your grandparents had really old appliances and they still worked great? We will never see that again. If an appliance lasts 10 or 15 years, you're lucky.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplas loading...

6. For the first time since I bought my house 15 years ago, it's actually worth more than I paid for it. Selling it would be great - except I'd never afford a new place. Check that - I'd never FIND a new place I could afford and buy it quick enough.

7. Are realtors making a ton of money again? Why did I never get my real estate license?

8. I went to Oyster Creek Restaurant the other day. First time ever! How have I not been there before? For lunch I had the crab cake appetizer. Delicious! Ditto the banana cream pie! Time to make a return trip - it's been almost a week.

9. I played golf at the Bay Course at Seaview in Galloway the other day as part of the LPGA's "press day" in anticipation of the LPGA Shoprite Classic coming up in June. It's such a great course!

Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash loading...

10. I'm hearing the LPGA is struggling to get enough golf carts for the LPGA Pro Am that takes place on several course before the tournament. The Shoprite Pro Am is the biggest Pro Am in golf!

11. I can't wait for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in a few weeks! Great lineup, great fun!

Submitted via Cat Country 107.3 App Submitted via Cat Country 107.3 App loading...

12. The people of Wildwood - from the city officials to the average Wildwoodian - are always so nice! Everyone smiles and is so friendly. You can't find that everywhere. When I say I'm looking forward to spending time in Wildwood, I really am!

13. The older I get the more uncomfortable I get eating at any kind of buffet or salad bar at a restaurant. The pandemic just accelerated it all.

14. I get to work in a building with hard working, smart, fun people. It really does make a difference.

15. I keep thinking we're ordering less delivery food now than we did a year or two ago - but, honestly, that's not the case. Do you call for food deliveries, or do you just punch it out on your phone? All online for me.

16. Is gas over $6 a gallon yet?

Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash loading...

17. Are you ready for the Shoobies?

18. Will we ever be less dependent on the internet?

19. As I get older, more and more people I know are retiring. Me retire somewhere down the road? What the hell would I do all day?

20. If you're in your 20s, go ride some roller coasters. Have fun. This really is your time!

Photo by Matt Bowden on Unsplash Photo by Matt Bowden on Unsplash loading...

21. Be kind to umpires. Volunteers and paid umps. They're doing this so you don't have to.

22. Our Townsquare Atlantic City websites are now visited more than 6 million times each month. No other radio station can say that. Not even anywhere close.

23. Both Garth Brooks and George Strait took their hats off their heads and put them on my head for photos. I'll always have that.

JK JK loading...

24. Since you asked, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are about the nicest, down to earth couple I've ever spent time with. They really are "real people."

25. Travel by plane is so underrated. You can be in a different part of our planet in just hours. That's cool.

26. I'd really like Mike Trout to call into our show one morning. If you go to local high school baseball fields, people will point and show you how far Trout hit a homer at the field when he was at Millville High School.

27. If I had to make a list of the nicest country stars I've met, it would be a very long list, and Tim McGraw would be near the top.

28. I prefer donuts over bagels. #Truth

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash loading...

29. I feel like I disappoint people who walk around with bags of pretzels and ask If I want one. I usually decline. A semi-warm piece of dough just isn't for me. Put jelly in the middle, though, and it's a donut!

30. McDonald's Steak, egg and cheese bagel has returned. Yum!

31. We all need to drink more water. Dehydration is really a thing.

32. The new Top Gun movie? Yeah, I'll see it.

33. Call your parents. They won't always be here.

This Stone Harbor House is Priced at $13.9 Million Amazing Contemporary Home