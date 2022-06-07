A 53-year-old man from western Pennsylvania drowned in the ocean off of Wildwood Crest Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the Syracuse Avenue beach around 4 PM for the report of a drowning.

Arriving officers from the Wildwood Crest Police Department found a person performing CPR on the victim, identified as Joel Green of Johnstown, PA.

Authorities say Green was pulled to shore by swimmers after they noticed he was unresponsive.

Greene was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Second ocean fatality within a week

This is the second time a person has drowned in the ocean in the Wildwoods within the past week.

Last Tuesday, May 31st, also at around 4 PM, Wildwood police were called to the Andrews Avenue beach for the report of multiple people who were struggling in the ocean. Two people were rescued while a third person, 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill, PA, was unaccounted for. A search and rescue operation was unsuccessful; Williams' body was recovered this past Saturday in Wildwood Crest.

Important information

As people head to the beaches this summer at the Jersey Shore, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a rip current. Review these safety tips from a local beach patrol before you head down the shore.

