A Wildwood Crest woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident on New Year's Eve.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 76-year-old Marylin Glenn is facing charges of second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and second-degree violation of a public law intended to protect public safety.

The charges stem from a pedestrian, identified as "C.C.," being struck by a vehicle in the area of West Hand and Hudson Avenues in Wildwood on December 31st. An investigation revealed that Glenn allegedly fled the scene of the accident but contacted law enforcement shortly afterward.

Sutherland said in a press release, "Leaving the scene of an accident is not only unlawful but also undermines the principles of public safety and responsibility. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim as we continue to pursue justice in this matter."

West Hand and Hudson Avenues in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps West Hand and Hudson Avenues in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Glenn was initially lodged at the Cape May County Justice Facility following her arrest but has since been released on pre-trial monitoring pending further court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222.