A South Jersey man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting that allegedly stemmed from an argument Wednesday afternoon.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said at about 3:45 on February 12th, officers with the Wildwood Crest Police Department were called to a home on East Cresse Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Inside that home, officers found 63-year-old Carmine Neri of Wildwood Crest standing in a front living room where they "secured a black and silver handgun, which was observed in Neri’s back right jeans pocket."

Further inside, authorities say they discovered Joseph Falciani lying on his back at the top of a staircase with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they were able to determine that an argument between Neri and Falciani escalated to the second floor of the home where a single gunshot was heard "and witnesses discovered Falciani lying at the top of the staircase while Neri held a firearm."

East Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest NJ - Photo: Google Maps East Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A search of the home reportedly resulted in the recovery of a spent shell casing, a projectile, and multiple electronic devices. Investigators also noted that a locked office door near the shooting scene had been forcibly kicked in.

Based on the evidence, Neri was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.