Coyote sightings in South Jersey are expected to increase during mating season, including a recent Wildwood Crest bike path encounter, but wildlife officials say this is normal behavior and residents shouldn’t panic.

If you’ve been scrolling local Facebook groups lately, you’ve probably seen the posts. A coyote was spotted cruising along the bike path in Wildwood Crest, and naturally, it got people talking. For some, it was alarming. For others, it’s just another Tuesday at the Shore.

Coyotes have been part of life in South Jersey for years, including on the island. Some even live there full-time. Where exactly? That’s their business. But, this isn’t new, and it’s definitely not a random invasion.

Why You're Seeing More Coyotes Right Now In NJ

Late winter into early spring is mating season, which means coyotes are more active and more visible.

They’re covering ground, looking for partners, and establishing territory. That added movement makes sightings more common, especially in quieter shore towns before the summer crowds arrive. Wildwood Crest is no exception.

What To Do If You Spot A Coyote

First: don’t approach them. Ever. Coyotes generally avoid people. If you leave them alone, they’ll return the favor. Keep pets leashed, secure your trash, and skip the urge to grab your phone for a close-up.

If a coyote repeatedly enters your yard and harasses pets, that’s when it’s time to contact local animal control. But that scenario is rare. It usually NEVER comes to that.

Best Coyote Advice For South Jersey Residents

Don’t bother them, they won’t bother you.

We share space with wildlife here. Seeing a coyote might feel unsettling, but it's just a part of living in South Jersey. It comes with the territory.

