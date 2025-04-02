🐰 The Easter Holiday is extremely late in 2025

🐰 This year, Easter won't be celebrated until 4/20

🐰 One NJ shore town is already all set for the holiday



How shocked were you to learn how late the Easter holiday will be celebrated this year? Usually, we'd be celebrating on the first or second Sunday of April. Not this year...

People will have to wait to celebrate Easter until the month of April is almost over this yea. To say this year is a late celebration is an understatement.

In 2025, Easter Sunday falls on April 20th.

Depending on whether or not you host your family for Easter festivities, you may be excited to have a few more weeks to get your spring cleaning done.

The kids, however, will probably get impatient waiting for the bunny to make his annual appearance. Can you really blame them? The Easter Bunny brings all kinds of candy and goodies!

Easter Bunny Sand Sculpture In Wildwood Crest Easter Bunny Sand Sculpture In Wildwood Crest - @sandpappy140 via Instagram loading...

Easter Bunny On Wildwood Crest Beach

Apparently, folks in the Wildwoods are anxiously awaiting the bunny's arrival. Wildwood Crest has already gotten a jumpstart on decorating the beach for the occasion.

A local sand artist named Mike hit the beach to create a beautiful sand sculpture of the Easter Bunny holding one of his eggs that he, no doubt, plans on hiding for an Easter egg hunt this year. The video Mike shared, as well as pictures others have taken of the sculpture, are already making the rounds on social media.

No surprise there considering how wonderful of a job he did on this thing. This sculpture is, truly, a work of art.

I guess we all have Mike to thank for making sure Wildwood Crest is Easter-ready more than 2 weeks early. You go, Mike! Great job!

