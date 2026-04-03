It's 2026, everyone knows how Ring doorbells work, right?

Even if you don't have one, you know that when you approach one, there's a video that "catches you."

Everyone knows this, right?

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Police in Millville Want to Talk to Guy Caught on Doorbell Camera

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera - a Ring doorbell.

Police have shared the video of a man at someone's front door. They say they want to talk to the man about a burglary on Fairton Road.

If you can help police, you're urged to reach out to Officer Griffin at the Millville Police Department. You can send an email to: ZG241@pd.millvillenj.gov.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



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