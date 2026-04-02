70% Of Flights Disrupted? Try This NJ Airport Instead
If you’re a South Jersey traveler, here’s a tip that feels almost too good to be true. Traveling might not be as stressful as you think. You might just be flying out of the wrong airport.
While major hubs are dealing with massive disruptions, Atlantic City International Airport is quietly becoming one of the easiest, least stressful places to fly.
Why More Travelers Are Skipping Big Airports
New data from AirHelp shows just how chaotic air travel has gotten. In March 2026, some of the country’s busiest airports saw disruption rates climb past 70%.
At Newark Liberty International Airport, over 70% of flights were disrupted. O’Hare International Airport wasn’t far behind at 73.5%. Even Philadelphia International Airport saw more than 6 in 10 flights impacted.
That means delays, cancellations, missed connections and a whole lot of frustration.
6 Reasons Atlantic City Airport Just Makes Sense
Meanwhile, Atlantic City Airport offers something rare. You get a smooth experience from start to finish.
- Check-in is fast and painless
- Security lines move quickly
- Bathrooms are clean and rarely crowded
- Boarding is simple and organized
- Flights can be surprisingly affordable
- Parking is easy (and close)
It’s the kind of travel experience that feels almost nostalgic before flying became a headache.
The Smart Travel Move Right Now
No airport is completely immune to delays. But choosing a smaller, less congested option like Atlantic City can dramatically improve your odds and your mood.
If you’re tired of the unpredictability at big airports, this might be the easiest travel upgrade you can make.
America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker