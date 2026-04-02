If you’re a South Jersey traveler, here’s a tip that feels almost too good to be true. Traveling might not be as stressful as you think. You might just be flying out of the wrong airport.

While major hubs are dealing with massive disruptions, Atlantic City International Airport is quietly becoming one of the easiest, least stressful places to fly.

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Why More Travelers Are Skipping Big Airports

New data from AirHelp shows just how chaotic air travel has gotten. In March 2026, some of the country’s busiest airports saw disruption rates climb past 70%.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, over 70% of flights were disrupted. O’Hare International Airport wasn’t far behind at 73.5%. Even Philadelphia International Airport saw more than 6 in 10 flights impacted.

READ MORE: AC Airport Ticket Counter Update For Cheaper Flights

That means delays, cancellations, missed connections and a whole lot of frustration.

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6 Reasons Atlantic City Airport Just Makes Sense

Meanwhile, Atlantic City Airport offers something rare. You get a smooth experience from start to finish.

Check-in is fast and painless

Security lines move quickly

Bathrooms are clean and rarely crowded

Boarding is simple and organized

Flights can be surprisingly affordable

Parking is easy (and close)

It’s the kind of travel experience that feels almost nostalgic before flying became a headache.

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The Smart Travel Move Right Now

No airport is completely immune to delays. But choosing a smaller, less congested option like Atlantic City can dramatically improve your odds and your mood.

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If you’re tired of the unpredictability at big airports, this might be the easiest travel upgrade you can make.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow