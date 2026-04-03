If you think wildfires are strictly a West Coast problem, New Jersey has some surprising news. While the Garden State is famous for its diners, boardwalks, and parkway exits, South Jersey is actually home to over a million acres of dense forest and the risk level is officially spiking.

New federal data confirms that parts of South Jersey are now designated as high-risk wildfire zones. While we aren't seeing California-level infernos just yet, the threat is very real. Climate shifts have lengthened the "fire season" well beyond the traditional spring window, making year-round monitoring the new normal for the NJ Forest Fire Service.

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Why South Jersey Is A Wildfire Hotspot

The legendary Pine Barrens are more than just a place to look for the Jersey Devil; they are an ecological powder keg. The sandy soil dries out rapidly, and the pitch pines are essentially designed to burn. Combine that with a "wildland-urban interface" where neighborhoods literally back up into these woods and you have a recipe for trouble.

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How To Stay Wildfire-Ready

If you live near a wooded area, it’s time to move "fire safety" up on your adulting to-do list.

Create a 5-foot "Ember-Resistant" Zone: Clear out dry leaves, mulch, and firewood from the immediate perimeter of your home.

READ MORE: The Real Reason People Are Fleeing South Jersey In Droves Right Now

Check the Fire Dashboard: The NJ Forest Fire Service now provides real-time danger levels online.

Sign Up for Alerts: Ensure your local emergency notifications are active on your phone.

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NJ wildfire risk is growing, but being proactive can protect your home and our local ecosystems. Stay safe out there, Jersey.