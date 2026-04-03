Wildfire Risk Is Rising Fast In New Jersey

Wildfire Risk Is Rising Fast In New Jersey

Getty Images

If you think wildfires are strictly a West Coast problem, New Jersey has some surprising news. While the Garden State is famous for its diners, boardwalks, and parkway exits, South Jersey is actually home to over a million acres of dense forest and the risk level is officially spiking.

New federal data confirms that parts of South Jersey are now designated as high-risk wildfire zones. While we aren't seeing California-level infernos just yet, the threat is very real. Climate shifts have lengthened the "fire season" well beyond the traditional spring window, making year-round monitoring the new normal for the NJ Forest Fire Service.

Getty Images
loading...

Why South Jersey Is A Wildfire Hotspot

The legendary Pine Barrens are more than just a place to look for the Jersey Devil; they are an ecological powder keg. The sandy soil dries out rapidly, and the pitch pines are essentially designed to burn. Combine that with a "wildland-urban interface" where neighborhoods literally back up into these woods and you have a recipe for trouble.

FEMA/Canva
loading...

How To Stay Wildfire-Ready

If you live near a wooded area, it’s time to move "fire safety" up on your adulting to-do list.

Create a 5-foot "Ember-Resistant" Zone: Clear out dry leaves, mulch, and firewood from the immediate perimeter of your home.

Check the Fire Dashboard: The NJ Forest Fire Service now provides real-time danger levels online.

Sign Up for Alerts: Ensure your local emergency notifications are active on your phone.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

NJ wildfire risk is growing, but being proactive can protect your home and our local ecosystems. Stay safe out there, Jersey.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: Fire, NJ wildfires, South Jersey Trending, Wildfire
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Weather

More From Cat Country 107.3