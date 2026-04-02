If your commute feels like it’s quietly draining your bank account… you’re probably right.

Drivers across the Philadelphia region (including South Jersey) are dealing with some of the longest, most expensive commutes in the world right now.

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U.S. Commutes Are Among the Longest Globally

A new global analysis from MoneySuperMarket looked at 150 major cities and the results aren’t great for American drivers.

The average global commute is about 13.67 miles. But in the U.S., it’s on another level. San Francisco leads the world at 37.9 miles, nearly 3x the global average. Los Angeles (35 miles) and Detroit (23.6 miles) aren’t far behind.

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Even if Philly didn’t top the list, the region still ranks among the worst overall. That’s something anyone sitting on I-76 or from South Jersey headed that way on Route 42 already knows.

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Why South Jersey Drivers Feel It More

This region is built for driving. Many Philly and South Jersey residents commute 30–35 miles one way, especially into the city.

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That’s not just time, it’s real money. Gas, tolls, maintenance… it adds up fast. And with prices staying unpredictable, your daily drive is becoming one of your biggest monthly expenses.

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A Simple Commute Fix Most People Ignore

Here’s the surprising part: the study found U.S. commuters could see major time savings just by carpooling.

Fewer cars on the road, access to HOV lanes, and shared costs could make a noticeable difference.

It may not be the norm in South Jersey, but with commutes getting longer and more expensive, it might be time to rethink the routine.

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The Inevitable Changes To Your Commute

Your commute isn’t just annoying, it’s expensive. Small changes could save you more than you think.

13 Items NJ Drivers Must Have to Avoid a Traffic Ticket Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman