What is everyone’s weird obsession with Peeps?

Every Easter, without fail, someone hands me Peeps like it’s a gift… and not a personal attack.

I don’t get it. I’ve never gotten it. And at this point, I’m convinced I never will.

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The Texture Alone Should Be a Dealbreaker

Let’s just address the elephant in the room: the texture is bizarre. Somehow, Peeps are both too soft and slightly stale at the same time. It’s like biting into sugary foam that’s been left out overnight and people actually prefer them that way?

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I’ve heard the whole “let them get stale first” argument, and honestly, that just makes it worse.

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Peeps Don’t Even Taste Like Anything

If Peeps had an amazing flavor, maybe I could overlook the texture. But they don’t. It’s just straight sugar with a hint of… nothing.

No chocolate. No contrast. No payoff. Just a neon-colored sugar bomb that somehow became an Easter staple.

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They Look Better Than They Taste

I’ll give credit where it’s due: Peeps are cute.

They photograph well. They belong in an Easter basket aesthetically.

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But eating them? Completely different story.

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Is It Just Nostalgia at This Point?

At this point, I have to assume people don’t actually like Peeps. It’s just that they just like the idea of Peeps. It’s tradition. It’s childhood. It’s habit.

Hey, if that’s your thing, go for it.

For me though, if you’re putting Peeps in my Easter basket, you might as well save your money.

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