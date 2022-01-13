6 Years After Encounter, New Jersey Bigfoot Witness Breaks Silence

"It just stood there watching us. Reddish-brown, orangutan colored hair, covered it's head. It was very human-like and I could tell that it was standing upright."



Those are the words of a New Jersey woman who's come forward to finally talk about her 2015 encounter with what many believe was a Bigfoot.

The unnamed woman has filed a witness report with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. According to the online report, the woman and her then 14-year-old sun witnessed a Bigfoot in the summer of 2015 near Walpack, in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Her eyewitness report says, "My family and I pulled into a huge turn around at Stokes State Forest off of Layton Road. We stepped out of the jeep as we had to tinkle. When I got back in my car, I noticed someone standing behind the very high brush, 7-8 feet tall at least because I could see its complete head over the bushes."

She says it was very human like, with reddish-colored hair and stood upright: "I blinked a million times to try and really focus as much as I could, paying attention to detail. I couldn't make out the face for certain as it was covered in hair. When we started to drive, it immediately took off in the opposite direction as to not confront us. It seemed to be frightened. At this point I said out loud, WHAT THE HECK WAS THAT? Before I could describe what I had seen, my 14 year old son beat me to it. He said mom you mean that reddish brown haired creature behind those bushes?! I couldn't believe it!! I was so glad I wasn't the only one who had seen this thing because it's definitely a shock to the eyes."

No word on why the woman decided to come forward with her story now.

Researcher Larry Rippon spoke with the witness and says the area is familiar to Bigfoot researchers. "The location is very near streams that are stocked with trout and is in the same vicinity as a documented incident at a Stokes State Forest camp location (Strange screams in the middle of the night) where the local authorities who were called stated they received several calls for Bigfoot activity on the very same night as the camp site location."

More New Jersey Bigfoot witness reports can be found on the research site.

SOURCE: BFRO.net.

