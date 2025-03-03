Witness Spots Bigfoot Just Miles From Penn State University

Google Maps

It wasn't a Nittany Lion mascot spotted off the Penn State University campus - it was a Bigfoot!

A witness has reported hearing and seeing a Bigfoot just north of State College, Pennsylvania.

Google Maps
Encounter happened in February 2025

The witness' account is reported by BFRO.net, a website dedicated to all things Bigfoot.

According to the witness, his encounter occurred at the recreation area, Gamelands 333, at Spring Creek. He says he had parked his vehicle on Rock Road, near Interstate 99.

Here's what the witness says happened:

"I had an encounter where I heard a wood knock, caught a glimpse of one moving between trees, and finally caught one dead in my spotlight before it hid behind a tree."

He claims to have had other sightings in the area - including one time a rock was thrown at him from the woods.

During an interview, the man says he was in the area to do some raccoon hunting, and it was just after sundown, in the evening.

Google Maps
Bigfoot sighting

The witness, identified only as "MK", says seeing the creature happened at a distance of about 40 yards.

"The nose was sharper. It was not super wide or flared.” The skin color of the face appeared to be a medium gray, surrounded by wispy, lighter gray hair. It had a pronounced brow ridge and sunken eyes. The mouth was “thin-lipped” and closed. The jaw appeared “not sharp like a human’s, more a rounded, blocky chin.”

MK estimated the Bigfoot to be over seven feet tall, and "his bulk was massive."

SOURCE: BFRO.NET

