A witness says it definitely wasn't a bear, and he's not sure exactly what is was that crossed the road in front of him in Central Pennsylvania.

It could have been a Bigfoot. Bigfoot. Sasquatch. Something really big that didn't belong and made quite an impression.

READ MORE: Best Black Friday Shopping at this Philadelphia Area Mall

READ MORE: Honest Review of Bruce Springsteen Movie

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Witness Reported Seeing a Bigfoot-Like Creature Cross the Road

An eyewitness is telling the story of seeing something cross I-80 in early October.

The report comes from BFRO.net, a website run by the Bigfoot Field Research Organization. The site regularly prints witness encounters with what's believed to be Bigfoot.

In his report, the witness says he saw the creature - walking upright on two legs - cross the road in front of the car traveling in front of him. Even while crossing on the other side of the car, the witness said he could see the creature's head above the car.

Here's how he describes the possible Bigfoot:

"It was completely dark, all the same color. From head to toe there wasn't anything that stood out as different in appearance. It had a more slender/slim build, and I want to say I think long arms that were not held upwards as it moved. It was the way it moved across the road that shook me. Nothing quick or jerky like a sprinter. It was fast, but almost a glide or sliding motion to it."

The witness claimed it took only tow or three seconds for the creature to cross the road and disappear over a guardrail.

"I just want to add I know what I saw, But don't know WHAT I saw. I'm a avid hunter with over 50 years in the woods. This was not a bear."

Location of Bigfoot Sighting In Pennsylvania

The encounter took place on a sunny and clear afternoon, at about 5:30 pm. It happened near mile marker 169 on I-80. It was about 11 1/2 miles from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The area is about twenty miles from Penn State University.

BFRO.net reports this sighting took place within about 16 miles of at least two other sightings.

SOURCE: BFRO.net

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz