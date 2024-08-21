Bigfoot Reportedly Spotted 189 Miles From Atlantic City, NJ

Has anyone seen a Bigfoot lately?

The answer is yes.

Bigfoot spotted in Virginia

A witness says he saw a Bigfoot crossing a roadway in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on August 9th.

Joseph Seymour, 21, filed his report with the Bigfoot Research Organization and the website, BFRO.net.

Seymour says he was driving on West Catharpin Road when he saw the very large creature with human-like proportions. According to a report on the website, "The very tall dark figure ran across the road roughly 40 yards in front of his vehicle. It was across the road in a few big steps with long arms swinging like a biped. It was definitely not a deer or bear and stood between 7 and 8 feet tall.

The encounter took place at about 8:30 pm.

"He said there would be no reason for a person to cross right there in near darkness when the person could cross at the intersection of roads 20 yards further along Catharpin."

Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash loading...

Bigfoot encounter in South Jersey in 2014

There was a reported encounter with a Bigfoot in South Jersey near Berlin, New Jersey in 2014.

A witness says he was camping when a Bigfoot came very close to his tent.

Do you believe Bigfoots are out there?

If you've seen one, we'd love to hear from you. Send an email to: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

SOURCE: BFRO.net