It's not at all unusual to run into local celebrities at the Shore.

Bruce Springsteen is known to randomly roll into Asbury Park to check out the music scene quite often.

In fact, a lot of celebs have been hanging in the area lately.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, Kelsey Grammer was spotted at the Irish Pub in Atlantic City.

Not only was he in the house, but he was also tending the bar. That's right, Frasier Crane himself.

Jon Bon Jovi is often in Monmouth County doing his thing and checking in on JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank.

Jon Stewart and his wife have a beautiful farm in Colts Neck that has become an animal sanctuary.

Jon is often spotted at the Shore and at landmarks like the Basie Center for the Arts.

At this point, seeing any member of Jersey Shore is so common that it doesn't really turn heads.

Snooki likes it that way.

She said in an interview that she just wants to go to Shoprite to pick up groceries like everyone else.

Imagine for a second that you are running into PetSmart to pick your animal's food and maybe some accessories.

You make the turn into aisle three to be met by the star of one of the biggest Netflix series of all time.

That's exactly what happened to young Sophia when she was at the PetSmart in Manahawkin.

This was quite the 'strange' encounter.

That, of course, is Gaten Matarazzo of 'Stranger Things' fame.

You may have seen him recently on his new Netflix prank series 'Prank Encounters' too.

Sophia's Mom Amy told me that Sophia was in the store and noticed a couple of people taking pictures with someone. That someone ended up being Dustin Henderson.

Mom Amy added that Gaten was extremely friendly to all of his fans and took pictures with all of them.

This isn't surprising. Gaten has a reputation for being a very nice guy.

Gaten has been spotted in southern Ocean County a few times.

His family has a home on Long Beach Island. Gaten is a graduate of Pinelands Regional and grew up in Little Egg Harbor.

Fans of the Stranger Things series have waited a long time for season four.

A mid-2022 release is expected and Gaten says that this season will be the scariest yet.

