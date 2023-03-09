Absecon’s Troubled Hi Point Pub Has Been Sold

A notice of sale agreement shows the Hi Point Pub in Absecon has been sold.

The records, filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office on Feb. 21, show Sun of a Beach Inc. has agreed to buy the bar at 5 N. Shore Road from Emory Inc., according to the Press of Atlantic City. No sale price was given.

After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April 2022, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon put the business up for sale in November 2022 for $1.3 million.

At the time, the real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, did not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there was no doubt it is the bar in question.

Well established Bar/Restaurant on outskirts of Atlantic City. Great spot. All new equipment. 1/3 food, 2/3 liquor. Real Estate included. Seats 150 people. Valuable liquor license. Business established for 42 years. Currently bar shut down by the township. 24 hour license no longer available. A "C" license with normal business operating hours will be transferred with this property.

The asking price for Hi Point Pub of $1,299 million included the property, listed at $650,000, and gave the gross revenue of the business as $2,119,540. The restored liquor license would transfer to the new owners according to the listing.

The Hi-Point Pub, the restaurant and bar that was a landmark on the corner of the White Horse Pike and Shore Road in Absecon for 42 years lost its liquor license indefinitely for a number of serious violations, with the NJ Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control calling the establishment a nuisance to the community.

According to court documents released to Townsquare Media through the Freedom of Information Act in April, Hi Point Pub was accused of allowing brawls or acts of violence, an assault, having an unconscious patron in the bar, overserving, underage drinking, and fights on the property involving security personnel for Hi Point Pub who was criminally disqualified from holding those positions.

Also, there were two patron fatalities: one when an individual, after drinking at Hi Point, was struck and killed as a pedestrian by an automobile while crossing the road in front of Hi Point. The other was an individual who had been drinking at Hi Point and then, when driving, struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Absecon lawmakers changed the law allowing 24-hour alcohol sales, ending alcohol sales at 2 am, primarily because of the problems at Hi Point Pub.

50 South Jersey Restaurants & Bars That Only Take Cash