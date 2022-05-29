Cops in Atlantic City say six people were arrested at the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, an investigation was conducted on the first block of South Florida Avenue on Friday after residents in the area complained about drug activity.

As a result, the ACPD reports six people were arrested for various drug offenses and two were also found to be in possession of loaded guns.

From their work, detectives seized a total of $43,500, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Get our free mobile app

Thoae arrested and charged include the following:

ARRESTED: Elijah Harris, 51, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possession of a ‘Ghost Gun’, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of CDS (2 counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone, possession of hollow point bullets, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARRESTED: Xavier Martin, 22, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possession of a ‘Ghost Gun’, possession of CDS (2 counts), possession of CDS with intent to Distribute (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone, possession of hollow point bullets, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARRESTED: Darel Green, 39, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone.

ARRESTED: Ismail Naji, 28, of Brigantine.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and money laundering.

ARRESTED: Knocomus Dixon, 31, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana over 1 oz., possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and money laundering.

ARRESTED: Naheem Prater, 21, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute in a school zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris and Martin were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Naji was issued a summons but was found to have an outstanding warrant and was also sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Green, Dixon, and Prater were issued summonses and released pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 15 Best Diners in South Jersey You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best.