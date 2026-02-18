Seal season has officially begun in South Jersey.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) in Brigantine just announced its first grey seal pup patient of the season, and she has quite the story already.

This tiny female was discovered tucked into the dunes in Ocean City on Valentine’s Day, because of course grey seals choose the most random (and slightly dramatic) napping spots.

A certified MMSC Stranding Volunteer stayed with the sleepy pup until a Stranding Technician arrived to assess her condition.

Seals on New Jersey Beach Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine loading...

First Grey Seal Pup of the Season Arrives

At intake, the pup weighed just 30.4 pounds and measured 37 inches long. Experts estimate she’s about 6–8 weeks old. Unfortunately, she was underweight and dealing with sand irritation in her eyes.

Here’s the wild part: grey seal pups typically weigh 30–35 pounds at birth and can triple their weight in just two weeks while nursing. After that? They’re completely on their own.

This little one likely struggled to learn how to hunt after being weaned. By the time she completed an exhausting 300+ mile swim from pupping grounds in New England (even as far as Canada) down to New Jersey, she had dropped back down close to her birth weight.

Injured seal Marine Mammal Stranding Center loading...

How MMSC Is Helping Her Recover

Once transported to the center, she was immediately started on supportive care. The team began tube-feeding her a specialized formula mixed with electrolytes and is now assist-feeding her fish as she regains strength.

She’ll remain under expert care until she gains weight and is strong enough to be released back into the wild.

How You Can Help This Seal Season

Rehabilitation like this is only possible because of community donations. If you love seeing local wildlife get a second chance, consider supporting Marine Mammal Stranding Center this seal season.

Every donation helps give pups like her a fighting chance.

