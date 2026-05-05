Here’s All The Free Movies To Be Shown On The Beach In Brigantine Summer 2026
If you’re trying to line up easy, no-stress plans at the Jersey Shore this summer, this is one to save.
Brigantine just announced its free beach movie lineup and it’s exactly the kind of night both kids and adults will actually enjoy.
Free Movies Are Back on Brigantine Beach
The 2026 series returns to 38th Street Beach in Brigantine, turning a regular night at the shore into something a little more memorable. Think chairs in the sand, ocean breeze, and a movie starting right at sunset.
Bonus points if you show up with a sub from Ernest & Son. That place is a local staple for a reason.
2026 Brigantine Beach Movie Schedule
Four movies are locked in so far:
- July 7: Top Gun
- July 21: Tangled
- August 11: How to Train Your Dragon
- August 18: Wicked: For Good
It’s a mix of throwbacks and family favorites, so you’re covered whether it’s date night or a full crew situation.
What to Know Before You Go
Movies start at sunset, so timing shifts slightly through the summer.
Get there early if you want a good spot. That’s especially true for the kid-friendly showings. Parking fills up fast, and once it’s gone, you’ll feel it.
Why This Is One of the Best Free Things to Do At The Shore
It’s simple, it’s free, and it doesn’t require planning your entire day around it. Just show up, relax, and let the night take care of itself.
More movies could still be added, but this lineup alone is worth locking into your summer plans.
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