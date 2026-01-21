Beached Seal Moved Downbeach By Marine Mammal Stranding Center In Brigantine
Late Friday afternoon, Brigantine beach had a surprise visitor… and no, not the kind with a beach badge.
A young harbor seal decided our shoreline looked like the perfect spot for a winter power nap. While seals showing up in South Jersey isn’t unusual this time of year, it is a reminder of why giving them space really matters.
Why Seals Love South Jersey Beaches In Winter
During colder months, harbor seals migrate south and often haul out on quiet beaches to rest and regulate their body temperature. That's exactly why this seal beached itself.
This little one was in great shape. It’s healthy, chunky, and doing exactly what nature intended. To us, it may look lonely or stranded, but most of the time, seals are just taking a break.
When Good Intentions Become A Problem
This particular seal chose a more populated stretch of Brigantine, right as after-work dog walks were about to begin. Curious people and off-leash dogs can cause stress, force seals back into the water too early, or even trigger defensive behavior. For everyone’s safety, the seal included, Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) technicians stepped in.
MMSC staff safely contained the seal using specialized equipment, performed a quick health check, and relocated him a few miles down the island to a quieter beach. No drama and no harm, just a peaceful nap upgrade.
What To Do If You Spot A Seal
If you see a seal this winter, stay at least 150 feet away, keep dogs leashed, and resist the urge to snap a close-up. Most importantly, call MMSC’s 24-hour hotline at (609) 266-0538 so the trained professionals can assess the situation.
Sharing the shore means knowing when to give wildlife space and that’s how we keep South Jersey wild and wonderful.
