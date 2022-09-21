The lights were bright, the fireworks were plenty, and the stars came out for the Philadelphia Eagles first home game and Monday night game of the 2022 season.



What a WIN it was for The Birds last night! Their 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings almost looked too easy.

I was lucky enough to be at the game at The Linc, getting to stand up and sing the Eagles fight song, 'Fly Eagles Fly', several times during the team's second straight victory of the new season.

And when it's the Eagles, and it's not only the first home game of the year AND a nighttime, national televised game, the sidelines and suites end up littered with celebrities, most of which are Philly natives, like Bradley Cooper.

Below are all the famous faces who hit Lincoln Financial Field to support the Philly Eagles last night and made their appearance on the jumbotrons at the stadium and TV's across the country. Did you spot any others?

Eagles going 2-0 to start the season feels good! Bring on the Washington Commanders this Sunday!

