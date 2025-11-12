Philadelphia Just Named A Top 10 BEST Sports City In America
Here in South Jersey we bleed green, red, blue and orange for Birds, the Phillies and the Flyers.
It’s no secret that Philly’s a great city for sports. It gets pretty wild, especially during playoff season. WalletHub just reported the quarter-million-plus population realm of Philadelphia just ranked number 6 on the 2025 “Best Sports Cities – Large” list.
Why It Matters to South Jersey Fans
Most of us in South Jersey wear our allegiance loud and proud: Eagles, Phillies, Flyers (and yes, we see you, Sixers). While plenty of folks LOVE roast Philly for being too loud or too rowdy, we know exactly what we’re doing.
That moment after a win? Priceless. To see the city we claim as ours (because let’s face it, it is) recognized alongside Boston, Los Angeles and New York gives Philly sports fans the glory we KNOW we deserve.
Source: Wallethub
What This Ranking REALLY Says About Us
What does being number 6 really mean? It means our stadiums are packed, our tailgate culture is thriving, and ticket-value, fan-engagement and sports-community energy all align. WalletHub’s criteria factored in things like game availability, team performance, ticket prices and fan sentiment. Philly sports fans have always known the value here, and now we have the numbers back it up.
Sure, you can still roast Philly all you want to. Go ahead. But when it comes to passionate fandom, when it comes to being all in, we’re owning this moment. Raise a glass (or a cheesesteak) for the Birds, the Phillies, the Flyers. While you’re at it, give a nod to the Sixers, Union, and Wings too. This ranking is our win.
