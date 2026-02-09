The New York Giants NFL team has never had cheerleaders.

(Maybe that's why they aren't very good!) (Calm down, it's a joke.)

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the 2nd most famous cheerleaders in the National Football League. The first has to be, of course, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Tryout Information for Philadelphia Cheerleaders

Are you ready to cheer on your favorite football team, as an official cheerleader?

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are now holding their tryouts!

Virtual Open Call Auditions are now taking place, and it's your chance to showcase your talents and excitement.

If chosen, you'll help represent the Eagles at games - and in the community year ``round!

You can submit your audition video from now through February 24th.

What Should Be on Your Eagles Cheerleader Audition Tape

If you want to tryout, you should learn a short dance routine, as shown on the Philadelphia Eagles website, here.

Secondly, you'll want to use your phone and video yourself doing the routine, along with a brief introduction about yourself.

Finally, upload your video and application, on the same website.

You can find out more about the application process, and the requirements, here.

Good Luck!

