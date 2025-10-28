It might be argued that former Philadelphia Eagle center Jason Kelce is actually more famous now than he was while playing professional football.

Kelce spent 13 seasons - his entire career - with the Eagles.

He retired in March of 2024, but has been very busy ever since. He's got a top podcast (with his brother, Travis), and he works as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Various other ventures are keeping him busy and in the public eye as well. (Plus it doesn't hurt that he's about to become the brother-in-law of Taylor Swift.)

Jason Kelce is Pitchman for Garage Beer

Over the last year or so, Kelce has done a couple commercials for Garage Beer. It's a company in which Jason and his brother, Travis, have an ownership stake.

Now, Kelce's latest acting gig has come to light. He's in a short film, Thermal Buzz, that's set to debut on Friday. Thermal Buzz is being released in conjunction with the new Predator movie, which is being released, November 7th. That film is called Predator: Badlands.

Thermal Buzz is an 11-minute short film, which pays homage to the original Predator movie, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. In Thermal Buzz, Kelce is in the jungle with guns - and, Garage Beer. Check it out:

Will we see more of Jason Kelce on screen in the future? Probably!

