Data Shows Philly’s Super Bowl Heartbreak Hurts Worse Than A Breakup
Oh how I wish bleeding green stopped because the season does. Sadly, it doesn’t, and right now it hurts.
Philly’s quest for another Lombardi is officially over, and across Philadelphia, South Jersey, and every corner of Birds Nation, fans are feeling it. Hard. No parade. No confetti. No Super Bowl Sunday with midnight green on the biggest stage. It’s just heartbreak. This is no bueno. No fun. Not fun AT ALL.
Are we sore losers? Maybe. But in fairness, does anybody like to lose?
Does Football Pain Hits Harder Than A Breakup?
According to a recent study from the folks at The Lines, football pain lingers in ways that might surprise you. More than a third of NFL fans admit they replay their team’s biggest losses more often than an old breakup.
For Philadelphia Eagles fans specifically, about one in three say that sting sticks around longer than past relationship drama.
Honestly? I’d say that tracks. Losing love hurts, sure, but losing a Super Bowl run hits a different nerve entirely.
Super Bowl Loss vs. Valentine’s Day Dump
The study also found nearly 30% of fans would rather get dumped on Valentine’s Day than watch their team lose the Super Bowl. That’s brutal.
Ravens fans topped that list, but Birds fans weren’t far behind in choosing emotional damage over football devastation.
How Long Until Eagles Fans Feel “Okay” Again?
On average, NFL fans need about three weeks to emotionally recover from a major loss. But let’s be real… this one’s going to linger for us. Especially knowing we won’t be watching the Eagles in another Super Bowl this year.
For comparison, the average broken heart takes over three months to heal. Football may not last forever, but the pain sure feels like it does.
Philly’s Still Hurting
So, while February usually brings heart-pounding excitement for Philly football fans, this year it’s mostly heartache for the faithful.
Bleeding green means riding every high, AND sitting with every low. This one? It’s sticking around well past Valentine’s Day.
