Always Adorable! South Jersey Dogs Enjoying 2022’s First Snow Days!

Whether it's their very first time or a day they wait every year for, seeing dogs play in the snow never gets old. Some love it, some hate it, some attack it! Check out some South Jersey pups who made the most out of 2022's first snowfall.

They frolick, they prance, they run. You can't make them go, or you can't make them come inside. Snow days and dogs were just made for each other!

As the snowflakes arrived around the region Monday night (and again Friday), you were more than happy to share photos of your fur babies embracing the weather. And, they seemed more than happy to cooperate! Well, most of them, lol.

Keep scrolling for more than four dozen local pups enjoying a South Jersey snow day. Just TRY not to smile!

