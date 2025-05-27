A new study reveals America's ten most dangerous dog breeds - the breeds that could land someone in the hospital or court.

These dog breeds are dangerous in New Jersey and all around the country.

The study, shared on StudyFinds, and conducted by Fighter Law, determined the most dangerous dog breeds, but also uncovered some interesting information: vaccination rates of dogs are very low, and even "family-friendly" dogs can bite.

Pitbulls are the most dangerous breed of dogs

The study found that the pitbull is the most dangerous breed. accounting for just over 1/4 of all reported dog bites, and 61 reported dog-bite fatalities. The study looked at a recent three-year period.

Pitbulls were determined to far and away be the most dangerous breed. Rounding out the Top 3 most dangerous are Shepherd breeds, excluding German Shepherds ,and Boxers. Shepherds were involved in 10% of all reported dog bites, with two reported fatalities. Boxers caused just under 2% of all bites, with one reported fatality.

Rottweiler attacks resulted in seven deaths over the three years.

The rest of the Top 10 most dangerous dog breeds are reported to be German Shepherd, Australian Cattle Dog, Can Corso, Doberman Pinscher, Mastiff, and Labrador Retriever.

Training is the key

Fighter Law says the study shows proper dog training is the key to safety. Responsible ownership is a necessity.

Each year 4.5 million people sustain dog bites, everything from minor injuries to life-threatening attacks.

SOURCES: Fighter Law and StudyFinds