If you’ve ever thought about fostering a dog but weren’t sure if you could handle it, take it from Egg Harbor Township’s Jody Bent: do it.

Get our free mobile app

Jody started fostering dogs to help them get ready for their forever homes, but what she didn’t expect was how much it would change her. She said it opened parts of her heart she didn’t even realize were closed. What began as a simple act of kindness became one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

Dog Smiling On Beach Photo by Laura Roberts on Unsplash loading...

Opening Hearts And Homes

Jody says fostering isn’t just about housing dogs until they’re adopted, it’s about giving them the love, structure, and security they need to thrive.

Along the way, you get something just as special: joy, laughter, and the kind of unconditional love only a dog can give.

Also, don’t forget about the silly memories each pup leaves behind, from zoomies in the living room to that one shoe that mysteriously disappeared. You remember them all. Each one teaches you something new about love.

Open Your Heart, Foster A Pup

If you have a passion for pups and a lot of love to give, don’t hesitate. There are so many dogs waiting for homes. Even a short stay with you can change their lives.

In a world that can feel overwhelming, Jody’s own story is a reminder that opening your home and your heart can create a ripple of love that lasts long after the leash comes off.

4 Dangerous Things You Should NEVER Put on Your Pet's Halloween Costume Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby