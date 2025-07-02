Shocking Video: Person Throws 3 Dogs Over Fence at Humane Society

Shocking Video: Person Throws 3 Dogs Over Fence at Humane Society

Human Society of Atlantic County

That's no way to treat man's best friend. Three of them.

A disturbing video has been released from the Humane Society of Atlantic County, showing a person throwing three dogs over a fence.

What's wrong with people? Why would someone do this?

READ MORE: NJ Warns Residents to Steer Clear of This Fish

READ MORE: We Love the Cape May Zoo

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
The Humane Society of Atlantic County via Facebook
loading...

Dogs Thrown Over Fence in Atlantic City

The Humane Society of Atlantic County has released a video shot on its location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.. The video shows a person throwing three dogs over a fence and onto the humane society's property.

This act happened this morning (Wednesday, July 2, 2025) in the pouring rain.

The person can be seen throwing three Shih-tzu mix dogs over a high fence at the property. Officials with the humane society say the dogs are in "terrible condition."

The person can be seen walking back and forth to the white car, taking each dog out, one at a time, and tossing each over the fence.

This not the way anyone should be surrendering an animal that they no longer want to care for.

Contact Police with Information

If you can provide any information on the person in the video, you're urged to call Atlantic City Police at (609)347-5779.

Find out more about the Humane Society and how you can volunteer or make a donation here.

SOURCE: The Humane Society of Atlantic County

Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day

If you're looking for somewhere to watch the night sky light up with sparks this 4th of July, we've got you covered. From the Jersey Shore to the Philly suburbs, plenty of South Jersey towns have epic firework celebrations planned throughout the July 4th holiday weekend.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration

Most popular baby names according to Google searches are one thing, but that doesn't mean they're the names parents are actually choosing to put on the birth certificate. The only way to really know which names are the most popular are to check with Social Security. We've got the list!

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic County Humane Society, Caught on Video, dogs, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Animals, Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3