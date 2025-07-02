That's no way to treat man's best friend. Three of them.

A disturbing video has been released from the Humane Society of Atlantic County, showing a person throwing three dogs over a fence.

What's wrong with people? Why would someone do this?

READ MORE: NJ Warns Residents to Steer Clear of This Fish

READ MORE: We Love the Cape May Zoo

Get our free mobile app

The Humane Society of Atlantic County via Facebook The Humane Society of Atlantic County via Facebook loading...

Dogs Thrown Over Fence in Atlantic City

The Humane Society of Atlantic County has released a video shot on its location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.. The video shows a person throwing three dogs over a fence and onto the humane society's property.

This act happened this morning (Wednesday, July 2, 2025) in the pouring rain.

The person can be seen throwing three Shih-tzu mix dogs over a high fence at the property. Officials with the humane society say the dogs are in "terrible condition."

The person can be seen walking back and forth to the white car, taking each dog out, one at a time, and tossing each over the fence.

This not the way anyone should be surrendering an animal that they no longer want to care for.

Contact Police with Information

If you can provide any information on the person in the video, you're urged to call Atlantic City Police at (609)347-5779.

Find out more about the Humane Society and how you can volunteer or make a donation here.

SOURCE: The Humane Society of Atlantic County

Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day If you're looking for somewhere to watch the night sky light up with sparks this 4th of July, we've got you covered. From the Jersey Shore to the Philly suburbs, plenty of South Jersey towns have epic firework celebrations planned throughout the July 4th holiday weekend. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal