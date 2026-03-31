My dogs showed up for me when I needed them most.

I love my fur babies more than I ever thought I could. My dogs, Mia and Bodie, have been there for me through some of my toughest times.

Mia In woods InspirePhotos loading...

When my dad passed away, I honestly don’t know where I would’ve been without them. It was like they knew something was wrong. They followed me from room to room, stayed glued to my side on the couch, and never let me feel alone.

That kind of love? You don’t forget it. Dogs aren’t just pets, they’re family.

Bodie OCNJ Beach JM for TSM loading...

I Had No Idea I Lived in One of the Best States for Dog Owners

That’s why I was genuinely excited to learn this. New Jersey was just ranked the sixth-best state for dog owners.

A new study looked at 19 different factors, everything from dog parks to pet stores to air quality, to figure out where pups (and their humans) thrive the most.

NJ didn’t just make the list. It stood out.

Mia Black Dog JM for TSM loading...

The Numbers That Totally Make Sense

New Jersey ranked second in the entire country for dog-friendly spaces. When you look at the stats, it clicks.

❥ Over 1,000 dog parks statewide

❥ 20.38 beaches per 100,000 residents

❥ 66.30 pet supply stores per 100,000 dog owners

❥ 51% of owners would spend $4,000 to save their dog’s life

Honestly? Same. I’d do anything for Mia and Bodie.

Bodie On Deck JM for TSM loading...

With more people treating dogs like family (because they are), where you live matters more than ever. If you’re in New Jersey, I guess you’re doing something right.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca