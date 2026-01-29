The tradition of a snow day is slipping away.

There was a time when hearing a snow day call meant pure, unfiltered joy. We looked forward to blankets of white snow, sleds ready in the garage, snow angels made before breakfast, and mugs of hot chocolate waiting inside.

That feeling, that fleeting magic, may be disappearing for today’s kids as schools rethink snow days in favor of remote learning.

Sledding Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey’s Unique Snow Day Dilemma

Unlike neighboring cities where schools plan to switch to online learning instead of traditional closures during storms, New Jersey remains stuck in an older system. By law, a school day only counts if students are physically present, so districts here can’t simply go online for one-off snow days the way cities like NYC are planning this winter.

That means districts from all over the state still call full snow days rather than virtual ones, because remote days don’t count toward the 180 days required by the state.

virtual learning Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash loading...

A Shift In The Calendar And In Childhood

Across the nation, some districts are opting for virtual days after snowstorms to avoid stretching the school year into late June. It’s a move parents have mixed feelings about.

In New Jersey, proposed legislation would allow snow days to count as virtual learning, eliminating the need to make up days later. Luckily, that bill has yet to pass.

Kids Sledding Photo by Lan Gao on Unsplash loading...

Should NJ Eliminate Snow Days?

Sure, remote learning can keep school year calendars intact. But, there’s something irreplaceable about the anticipation of waking up to a snow-covered world and not having to log in. It’s the last shred of 90s kid-life that kids these days can ever hope to experience.

Snow days aren’t just lost instructional hours, they’re lost memories. We shouldn’t let the nostalgia of winter disappear behind a screen.

