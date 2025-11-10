Welcome to what may be the weirdest story of 2025 in New Jersey.

A Different Kind of Dumpster Diving in Toms River

I came across this in one of the Toms River Facebook Groups.

Apparently people have a new hobby: shopping for clothing inside those big clothing donations bins that are found throughout local communities.

Yes, the purpose of the bins is for people to donate unwanted clothing. Charitable organizations own the bins, and then either sell or give away the clothing. Everyone wins. It's an easy way to get rid of unwanted clothing, and help people down the line.

Of course, it's also a way for people to bypass the charity altogether and just dive in (literally) for some new duds.

Are people really doing this?

Irene Brenner OHagen has shared these photos, and has given us permission to republish them. (We've heavily blocked out the people and vehicles in the photos. It's not our mission to embarrass anyone.)

Irene says she's witnessed a number of people raining these donation sites. Again, bypass the middleman....

Here's What People Are Saying About the Practice

There have been hundreds of people commenting on the practice, and many are adamant. Adamant both ways, for and against the practice.

" That is insane. This is why I despise most people."

" If someone needs to do this then why would you care. Many times the clothing put in those bins get turned into rags. The entire point of getting rid of your clothes is that someone else can use them."

" So what? At least u know that that they really want them and can use them."

What are your thoughts? Leave them in the comments.

