I've never committed a robbery before (at least not that you know of), but I'm pretty sure if you're going to rob someplace, you want to get in and out as quickly as possible.

In this particular case, the alleged robber (that's legal Mumbo Jumbo), takes over one minute to finally start his robbery.

Over one minute standing at the counter, dealing with the cashier, before he decides to pull the trigger and squirt his spray to begin the robbery. Dude, that's a long time to hang yourself out in front of the camera.

Toms River Police Look for Suspect in Convenience Store Robbery

Toms River Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a Wawa early Sunday morning.

Police say the man entered the Wawa at 179 Route 37E just after midnight. They're not saying how much money he got in the theft, although he can clearly be seen in the video below helping himself to cash from the register.

Police describe the suspect as "a black male, early 20’s, approximately 5’6”, thin build, with long dreadlocks, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and face covering."

If you can help police, you're urged to contact Detective J. Stallworth at (732) 349-0150 extension 1353. You can also send an email to jstallworth@trpolice.org.

