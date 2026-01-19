A harrowing experience for a retail worker in Toms River. Police say a robbery suspect attempted to tie her up using zip ties. She's safe now.

Facebook - Toms River Police

Toms River Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Tried to Tie Up Employee

Police in Toms River say they're looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Police say that just after 6 am, a suspect walked into Noble Smoke Shop on Route 37 East. The suspect attempted to restrain the female employee using zip ties, but she was able to escape and call 911.

Police say the suspect fled the store and was last seen in the area of Jamestown Apartments.

The suspect is pictured here. He's described as "a white male, medium build, last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a fur hood, light colored cargo pants and black sneakers."

If you can help police with information, you're urged to reach out to Detective Putkowski at 732-340-0150 ext. 1349. You can also send an email: jputkowski@trpolice.org.

SOURCE: Toms River Police Department

